Miyetti Allah vows to fight against street begging in Nasarawa

By David Odama

THE Nasarawa State Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has promised to fight against street begging in the state.

The cattle association said that the situation where little children of Fulani extraction are sent to fend for themselves by indulging in begging in the name of the school by their parents can no longer be tolerated.

Chairman of Miyetti Allah in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini who gave the condemnation in an interview with Journalists Thursday in Lafia announced that already the association has directed their members to desist from sending their children for street begging under whatever guise.

“Anyone who violated this order by sending his children for begging would face disciplinary action to serve as a deterrent to others,” the Chairman added.

The Nasarawa State Miyetti Allah Chairman who commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for banning all manner of street begging and promised to partner the government to ensure the success of the policy tasked the government to strengthen nomadic schools by providing more infrastructures and teachers to give the children access to quality education.

“On our parts, we would support the efforts of the government by building classrooms,” the Chairman declared.

While appealing to the state government to consider their people for employment and political appointments to encourage others to see the need to be educated, Husaini lamented that most times the government do not carry them along in employment and political appointment as it is currently the case in Nasarawa State.

He, therefore, called on the entire Fulani people to seek both Islamic and Western knowledge in order to fit into the modern trend of development.

It would be recalled that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State had expressed concern over the high influx of street beggars especially the Almajiri children into Lafia and some Local Government Areas in the state. .

Sule had described the situation as unacceptable for children of school age to survive on their own through street begging considering the security threat this constitute noting that his administration would soon send a bill to the state House of Assembly banning street begging in the state.

