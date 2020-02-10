Minister direct contractors to complete a section of road before rainy season in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

BENIN MINISTER of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola has directed contractors handling the dualization of the Benin-Auchi-Okene Highway to at least complete one lane of the road before the next rainy season

He gave the directive in Benin yesterday while inspecting the level of construction work done so far on the road.

He said, “Edo people usually experience some difficulty going through this road in the rainy season

“So as you go about the construction and dualization, we need you to complete at least one lane before the rainy season.

“If not all the good work you are doing here will amount to nothing if by the next rainy season the road is still not motorable.

The project Manager of Raynoid Construction Company (RCC), Naor Narkisi, handling section four(Benin-Ehor),however, promised to ensure that the road would be maintained before the rainy season.

At the National Housing Estate in Benin, the Minister was told that ongoing construction work at the estate in Edo would be completed in the next one month.

The team leader of the project, Mrs Ebemeata Ani-Otoibh said that the estate was ready except for the road network and condominium .

The Minister however expressed dissatisfaction over the unkempt environment in and around the housing estate.

He urged the team leader to engage the services of local labourers to maintain the project regularly.

