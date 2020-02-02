Kindly Share This Story:

…Appreciate our efforts – RSG

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has cautioned the State Government against careless attitude towards its employee, adding that the government did not pay the new minimum wage as agreed to start January.

Also read:

In a statement weekend, the Chairperson of the state NLC, Beatrice Itubo, however, urged the workers in the state to remain committed to their duty, adding that the Union would not relent in its quest for better welfare for workers.

Itubo said: “The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has called on the Rivers State Government to immediately reconvene a meeting of the NegotiationCommittee on the new National Minimum Wage without further delay.

“Arising from a meeting of all Public Sector Unions affiliated to NLC at the state Secretariat today, the Unions resolved that what was paid to workers as January salary was not a reflection of the new National Minimum Wage nor a product of the principle of collective bargaining between the Government and Labour.

“NLC also insisted that henceforth, it will not tolerate the nonchalant attitude of the government towards its employees and urged workers to be at alert and committed to their work as well as remain resolute as NLC will not be complacent rather must ensure that their welfare is given top priority.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has challenged the State Chapter of NLC to make good her threat over the new minimum wage and face dire consequences.

In a statement yesterday, the Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications, stated that the government has paid the new minimum wage, regretting that the NLC failed to appreciate it.

Nsirim said: “It is quite unfortunate that the Beatrice Itubo-led NLC rather than show appreciation to the State Government for the prompt payment of the minimum wage, allowed themselves to be willing tools in the hands of politicians.

“NLC leadership should come out clearly to tell Rivers people that they are politicians instead of hiding under the cover of labour to propagate their political agenda.

“Rivers State Government has commenced the payment of the new minimum wage for employees of the State Public Service with the consequential salary adjustments as approved by the Federal Government, and will not be deterred by cheap blackmail.

“Governor Nyesom Wike remains committed to workers’ welfare and will not allow the activities of a few disgruntled elements to dissuade his resolve to serve the people.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: