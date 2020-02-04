Kindly Share This Story:

…As government pleads for understanding

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Labour crisis now looms in Kwara state over the implementation of N30,000.00 minimum wage, for civil servants in the state, as the organized labour under the aegis of Joint Kwara Labour Congress [KJLC] yesterday issued a 14-day ultimatum starting from January 31, 2020, to Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman to intervene over the delay in the implementation.

Organised labour also enjoined its members to observe three days fasting and prayers between 5th and 7th February, for their demands on the minimum wage to be met.

The state government had in a radio programme told Kwarans that the joint negotiating committee had concluded on the table for the minimum wage.

The government in a press statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye particularly raised concerns that the request of the organized labour would cost the state government 85% of its revenues, pleading for understanding from the labour leaders stressing however that no worker in the state would earn below N30000 minimum wage.

The unions directive is contained in a communiqué jointly signed by Chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiation Committee (JNC) in the state made available to journalists in Ilorin

The Organised labour said that the latest directive became necessary as its meeting with the state government on the new minimum wage has met brick walls.

Accordingly, the congress has given the state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq 14 days ultimatum effective from January 31st this year, to intervene.

The communique jointly signed by Chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiation

Committee (JNC), Aliyu Issa Ore, Kolawole Olumoh and Saliu Suleiman reads, “the movement in Kwara state wishes to debunk the submission of the Commissioner of Finance that the committee has concluded on the table for the new minimum wage.

“The labour representatives at the committee rejected the table presented by the government in totality and wish to inform the workers that its meeting ended in deadlock.

“In view of the above, therefore, the labour movement should not be held responsible for any industrial action that may be deployed to press home our legitimate demands.”

The communiqué added that “the entire workers in the state appreciated the unity/doggedness and resoluteness of the labour leaders and promised their full support to achieve our set goals”.”

Meanwhile, the government reaction in a press statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaiye titled, “Kwara govt speaks on minimum wage, raises concerns” reads “The government has made fact-based presentations to the labour unions on what it can afford without going to borrow to pay salary.

” The proposal includes that no worker will earn below the 30,000 minimum wage enacted by the Minimum Wage Act. We also made suggestions on the consequential adjustments as they affect the other cadres.

“Our initial proposal to the labour, which they have rejected, means that Kwara will now spend 85% of its allocation on public sector workers alone, up from the current 75%, while well over 3.450million Kwarans, will struggle with the remaining 15% per cent. This is very scary and hardly sustainable if we want to develop.

“We will continue to appeal to labour union leaders to temper their demands with the financial realities of the state which they are privy to.

“Indeed, the state government will soon make them a new offer based on the emerging realities of the state. It is important to note that the 2020 budget had been predicated on $57 per barrel of crude oil. But today the price of crude oil has fallen to $54 and that means the financial projection of the country and indeed the state has been seriously altered.

“Nonetheless, we believe that the labour union leaders and indeed the entire workforce are patriotic citizens who fully appreciate the peculiar situation of Kwara at the moment. We urge the workers’ unions to kindly see reasons why we cannot afford to go borrowing to pay salary in the face of yawning infrastructural deficits and underdevelopment.” Concluded the statement.

