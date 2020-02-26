Minamino reveals ex-Man United man Shinji Kagawa convinced him to move to Liverpool

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has revealed how former Manchester United player and Japan teammate Shinji Kagawa helped convince him to move to Anfield.

Minamino signed for the Reds in January for just over £7m following a set of impressive performances for Austrian side RB Salzburg. The 25-year-old is still settling into life in England though, having made just four appearances for Liverpool thus far.

Minamino has now revealed that Kagawa played an important role in his decision to join ​Liverpool, with the Japanese midfielder having played under Jurgen Klopp during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official matchday programme, he said (via ​The Mirror): “I spoke to Maya Yoshida at Southampton but I didn’t ask him about Liverpool.

“I just told him that I would be coming to the ​Premier League, but I never told him that it would be Liverpool!

“I also spoke to Shinji Kagawa as he had played for Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund, too. Klopp talked to me about Shinji and Shinji talked about Klopp and from that I could sense that they had a really good relationship.

“Shinji said that Klopp was one of the best coaches in the world and now that I am here and working for him I have also realised he is one of the best coaches around.”

Minamino will be hoping to find his feet at the club soon, and despite having little chance in the league to impress, it is likely that he will get his shot in the FA Cup next Tuesday when Liverpool take on Chelsea.

Vanguard News

