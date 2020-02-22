Miami Rapper, MrWalkinLick, set to break into Nigeria music industry

Kindly Share This Story:

Miami businessman and rapper, MrWalkinLick aka King, is set to shoot his next music video in Nigeria.

The Nigerian-based Miami rapper, who is also the CEO of Stack Money Entertainment hinted that he is looking forward to sharing the stage with some of Nigeria’s fastest artists.

MrWalkinLick, who is also passionate about giving back to society would visit schools and distribute writing materials to pupils.

The musician, whose last single, Splashing, is still dominating the airwaves, is also anticipating signing some promising acts into his record label.

Vanguard News

