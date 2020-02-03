Men as victims in Owhoko’s Feminism: The Agony of Men

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chukwuma Ajakah

The concept of feminism as a discourse along with its attendant controversies has gained traction in academic, religious, and sociopolitical circles with the argument often tilted in favour of women, but Michael Owhoko presents the other side of the coin in his book titled, Feminism: The Agony of Men which portrays men as the real victims.

The plot of Feminism: The Agony of Men revolves around God’s idea of marriage as an institution where both men and women have clearly defined roles. The author argues that marriages today are fraught with heated agitations for equality due to the pervasive representation of the divinely ordained roles by proponents of the feministic movement.

There is a reversal of roles in many marriages as the men have either lost or are at the brinks of losing their divinely ordained leadership position to aggressive feminists whose audacious campaigns for equality threaten the serenity that once reigned in such homes.

The author observes that “This feminist philosophy has left man groaning in pains as his spouse believes they are partners in the marriage…until the philosophy behind feminism is curbed, men will continue to experience pains under cold relationships that will eventually lead to the collapse of their marriages.”

Michael calls for restraint and implores the agitators to allow the natural order to prevail. He asserts that “The role of the woman was biblically put into proper perspective to avoid crisis… In a relationship where there are two masters overseeing one responsibility, there is bound to be a rift”. He avers that “A woman is supposed to be submissive and keep the home in line with the vision of the man, without plotting to undermine the man’s authority under the illusion of equality.”

The author reveals that women’s attempt to redefine their traditional roles violates the natural order of things and makes them vulnerable to unhealthy rivalry with the men. Consequently, he poses the question, “What does the woman want?” He observes that the agitation for equal recognition is a common phenomenon among women in both urban and rural areas, irrespective of their social status except that the urbane women are more disposed to open confrontation due to their exposure to industrialization.

Michael aptly captures the contemporary man’s pathetic disposition thus, “The situation has pushed men to the extreme. They have become completely inured to shock as they struggle to adjust to realities just to ensure there is peace in the home, particularly men with a dwindling income stream, prompting them to absorb all excesses of their wives.”

He adds that “In some homes, men have been compelled to become economically prostrate because of either a loss of job or business, to take on roles at the domestic front. In homes where this is the situation, men do the cooking, babysit, do school runs, and general domestic work”.

Although such role reversals ought to be temporary, the author discloses that many women seize such opportunity to wreck the man psychologically by portraying him as an excess financial burden. He posits that the tendency to usurp the man’s position is a common trait with women globally.

This observation prompts him to wonder whether the female chromosomes are intertwined as “They bear a resemblance to one another, notwithstanding their complexion, size, status, and background…They have the same template when it comes to the management of their homes”.

The author stresses that the book “attempts to highlight the pain the man goes through in his lonely world when his empire crumbles, coupled with the fact that his wife, who is supposed to demonstrate support for him, is the first to demonize him and in extreme cases, abandon him to his fate”. Conversely, he debunks the notion that women are the oppressed lot, describing it as a fallacy painted to look real by feminists.

The book consists seven chapters with subtitles such as “Marriage”, “Pillars of Marriage”, “Feminism, Natural Responsibilities and the New Role Order”, “Feminism, Women’s Right Organizations, and Gender Crises”, “Feminism, Divorce and the Law of Alimony”, “The Woman as an Enigma-Take Your Place-Drop Your Maiden Name” and “Man Heal Your Pain and Save Yourself, , 95 pages and a conclusion that pleads for action against a potential threat to the marriage institution “Humankind must be rescued from feminism. Its philosophy promotes not peace and harmony in marriage, but discontent…Let the world move to save the marriage institution from the raging scourge of feminism.”

