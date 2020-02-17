Media firm takes youths off streets with Street Hunt Project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

In its commitment to give every youth equal opportunities, an innovative media company, Tegicmedia, has unveiled its entrepreneurial empowerment programme tagged ‘Street Hunt Project’ in Lagos.

According to the project director of the company, Efemena Agadama, the three-month humanitarian project was borne out of the belief that the street should not be a conclusive definition of the future of a child.

Agadama, a playwright, whose works have been performed in Nigerian universities, London and a staged reading in Paris, France, explained that the project would recruit young persons and adults from the street and teach them the art of screen acting, music-video production and film making.

He said: “We want to gather young persons from the street and train them to acquire professional skills in acting, music and film production.

“This is borne out of our belief that the street should not be a conclusive definition of the future of a child and that growing up in the street limits their vision and progress in life.

“This is our concern: a child or young person must have the belief and faith that no matter where they come from, they can achieve success if they put in efforts.

“We’ll be working with the young participants to develop stories from common daily happenings around them, develop characters that they were conversant with and push them into the journey of pre-production, production and post-production.”

