The Mayor of the City of Stonecrest , Georgia, USA, Jason Lary has been scheduled to be in Lagos as a keynote speaker at the Startups Africa 2020 conference for female entrepreneurs, as Woman Affairs Minister delivers keynote address.

The event themed “Unleashing the Power of African Female Entrepreneurs” is a two day business conference targeted at improving, inspiring and empowering over 2000 female entrepreneurs in Africa and will hold March 27 and 28, 2020.

In his acceptance letter, Mayor Jason Lary said, “I am honoured to participate in this incredible event. I truly believe in women empowerment. I have honoured many women for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the city of Stonecrest and beyond”.

The Mayor, who expressed his happiness to be in Nigeria for the conference said, his vision for women through the planned Mayor Lary’s Udemy skills challenge to empower over 100,000 women in the City of Stonecrest and beyond aligns with the operating pillars of the startups Africa and the Felix King Foundation.

Further speaking on his effort towards lifting African American women, the Pan Africanist stated that “We assist women in launching as entrepreneurs through Allen Entrepreneurial Institute (AEI), which is a business incubator division called the AEI startup Factory. And I see a huge opportunity for African female entrepreneurs in this space”

Another top-tier speaker to join the Startups Africa’s conference 2020, is the current Nigeria’s Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen. The minister will deliver keynote address at the conference.

Other speakers include Arese Egwu, the author of the ground-breaking novel, The Smart Woman, Mira Mehta, CEO of Tomato Jos and Jeffrey Williams-Edem, a Sales growth expert and life coach.

The 2-day business conference is aimed at bringing together over two thousand female African start-up and scale-up entrepreneurs, world class mentors, business experts, investors, government leaders and the media to support and encourage female-led businesses.

According to the convener of The Startups Africa, Dr. Felix King Eiremiokhae, Founder of Felix King Foundation, Mayor Lary is an Africanist and will be bringing huge entrepreneurial knowledge to the conference, having involved in series of the entrepreneurial activities in the City of Stonecrest, Georgia, USA.

“We are indeed proud to have Mayor Lary of the City of Stonecrest, Georgia, USA and the honourable Minister for Women Affairs in Nigeria joined us to deliver keynote address at the conference in March 27, 2020 in Lagos.

Dr. Eiremiokhae said, “We are hopeful that Mayor Lary’s visits to Nigeria will open doors of opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Africa.”

One of the objectives of this programme is to facilitate the growth and success of women-led businesses by providing them with pitching, training, and mentorship and networking opportunities.

The conference is designed to unite female startup entrepreneurs in all stages of business development, exposing them to topics and subject areas in branding and marketing; networking and business strategy as well as organisational structure and access to market.

Participants will acquire new knowledge on actionable strategies to build and grow world-class businesses. The event will feature keynote addresses, top-tier speakers, masterclasses, expert discussions, training by Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, the chancellor of TIUA School of business, Georgia, USA and a business-pitching session where the winners with revolutionary ideas will win up to $10,000 in seed funding and exposure to world’s Venture capitalist such as Faster Capitalist, UAE.

Dr. Eiremiokhae said, “ Founders will Pitch to access seed funding of up to $10,000, courtesy of the startups Africa board and scale-up founders will have funding opportunity with Faster Capitalists, UAE, with investment funds worth between $25,000 to $1million and other offerings from Angel investors such as Echo VCs and Micro traction Nigeria. These offerings will in no small measure help our female entrepreneurs rise.”

The programme according to the convener will also have a special recognition segment tagged WOMEN HEROES AWARD. This recognition award is for the everyday women helping their families and changing their communities. This category will attract a $1,500 scale -up prize, he said.

The Startups Africa conference is an initiative of Felix King Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that helps African women through different entrepreneurial support programs and ideas that create opportunities for a better community.

