Mass transit, car loan underway for Imo workers ― Uzodinma

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, yesterday promised a mass transit programme for junior civil servants in Imo. Uzodinma statement in Owerri, was part of his address to workers of his state, days after he handed over brand new Innoson motors to head of service and permanent secretaries in the state.

Vanguard also captured in the remark of his plans to unveil a car loan scheme for senior workers of the state secretariat as well as a housing scheme for all the workers.

It was his feelings that with all these programmes being fulfilled that Imo workers will be more productive.

He said: “This is a new dawn, a new chapter in the new lmo state that my government promised lmo people. All the permanent secretaries in our ministries will this morning receive a brand new Innoson CUV official vehicle from the government.

“This is in line with my promise to motivate the civil servants by providing them with the necessary tools to boost efficiency at work. The permanent secretaries, as the administrative heads of their ministers, are naturally the first beneficiaries of these programmes, designed to motivate workers

“Soon a car loan programme will be worked out for senior civil servants. In like manner, we shall work out a housing scheme that will ensure that in the coming years, all workers have a roof over their heads.

“Also, the Secretary to the government, liaising with the head of service, will work out a staff mass transit programme for junior workers in the civil service. The programme will ensure that junior workers are picked from, and dropped at designated locations every working day at subsidized costs.”

He continued: “Let me reiterate that the welfare and dignity of the state workforce is a paramount priority of this administration. This is why I will do everything possible to ensure that not only are civil servants paid promptly every month end, but that they have the right environment and personal dignity to put in their best at work

“As a permanent secretary, it is your responsibility to ensure that we have a truly committed and productive workforce. You should rest assured that the government will do all it can to provide the necessary tools to guarantee the comfort and job security of civil servants. I want our civil service to be a referral model in the country.

“To this end, much is expected from you as the administrative heads of your respective ministers. As the saying goes, to whom much is given, much is expected. I charge you therefore not to condone indulgence and inefficiency among the workforce.

“You must ensure that all the workers under your watch are dedicated and committed to their duties. Where there are leakages and manifest inefficiency, I shall hold you responsible”

