Mase blasts Diddy over pre-Grammy speech, wants to buy back publishing

After Sean “Diddy” Combs challenged the Recording Academy to show more respect to black artists, his former collaborator Mase is accusing him of being a hypocrite.

“@diddy I heard your #Grammy speech about how u are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control. So I will be the first to take that initiative,” the Harlem MC wrote on Instagram Friday. “I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that, my response is if u want to see a change you can make a change today by starting with yourself.”

Mase — birth name Mason Betha — then claimed Combs, 50, has a history of signing artists to shady deals, an accusation that’s been leveled against the mogul since the 1990s.

“For example,” he continued, “u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k…I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue.”

The “Tell Me What You Want” rapper then revealed that “just a few days ago,” he offered to pay Diddy $2 million for his publishing, but was told he would have to outbid a “European guy” also looking to own the rights to his music or wait until he’s 50 years old, when the rights would revert to him.

“You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all,” Mase stressed. “When our own race is enslaving us. If it’s about us owning, it can’t be about us owning each other. No More Hiding Behind ‘Love’. U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families.”

During Diddy’s 50-minute speech, the hip-hop icon accused the Grammy committee of shunning black artists.

“Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be. So, right now, in this current situation, it’s not a revelation. This thing been going on and it’s not just going on in music. It’s going on in film. It’s going on in sports. It’s going on around the world. And for years, we’ve allowed institutions, that have never had our best interest at heart, to judge us. And that stops right now.”

Source: PageSix

Vanguard News

