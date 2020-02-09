Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is in talks to sign a blockbuster multi-million pound deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports management company, joining an esteemed list of celebrity clients.

The England striker is currently represented by his brothers Dane Rashford and Dwaine Maynard, but could be ready to sign a high-profile and lucrative deal with Roc Nation Sports.

Rashford met Jay-Z after travelling to the United States for Superbowl LIV, and he and his guests were treated like VIPs and courted by the agency – which represents artists such as Shakira, Rihanna and Calvin Harris.

According to ​The Mirror, Roc Nation Sports see Rashford as a prefect client, and already have deals in place with top footballers such as Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

While meeting Jay-Z and a number of other A-list celebs across the pond, ​Rashford also spoke to Juan Perez – the president of Roc Sport – and talks between the two parties are continuing despite the striker returning to England to continue his injury rehabilitation.

Rashford is currently nursing a stress fracture in his back and is expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, with his place at Euro 2020 even in doubt.

The 22-year-old has scored 19 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season and is seemingly ready to cash in on his Old Trafford success by signing a very profitable deal with Roc Sport.

Teammates ​Paul Pogba and ​Jesse Lingard have recently been criticised for their antics off the field, with both players coming under severe fire for their behaviour – particularly the former, who has barely featured for United due to injury this term.

However, the Red Devils aren’t concerned about Rashford’s dealings off the pitch, with a senior ​United source stating: “There wouldn’t be too many concerns over Marcus. He’s a grounded guy who knows that football is his gateway to all the success he can achieve.”

They added: “There have been issues with Pogba and Lingard but Marcus is a hugely driven individual and his commitment to United has never wavered.”

