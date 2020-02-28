Breaking News
Mane makes baffling admission over Liverpool’s title celebrations

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says he never knew that Premier League title winners received a medal for their success.

The Reds are on course to win their first English league title for 30 years this season after building up a 22-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City with only 11 matches to play.

If Liverpool triumphs then it will be Mane’s first domestic trophy with the club but Mane admits he had no idea you got a medal for winning the Premier League title.

“I heard yesterday that if we win the league, we will have a medal,” Mane told the BBC.

“I never knew that happened, but I don’t care about medals.”

When asked if Liverpool’s dominance in the Premier League had been easy this season, Mane replied: “Easy? Oh, I wish. We know the Premier League is the best league in the world and every single game you have to give 100% if you want to win.

“It’s what we always try and I think it’s working very well but we have to keep working hard to get what we want.

“Our target from the beginning was to win the league, so if we win it, it will be great for the club and for the fans.”

Football 365

Vanguard News

