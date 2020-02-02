Man United’s decision to sign Ighalo on loan puzzles Neville

Kindly Share This Story:

Gary Neville is seemingly baffled by Manchester United’s decision to loan former Watford striker Odion Ighalo until the end of the season.

Ighalo was announced by United on a temporary deal until the end of the season just after midnight on Saturday morning, with the Nigeria international brought in to help solve the club’s lack of options up top.

The Red Devils were linked with a host of other attackers but closed in on Shanghai Greenland Shenhua marksman Ighalo towards the final hours of Friday evening.

Writing on Twitter, Neville broke his silence by admitting that he struggled to find the words to describe the move.

“I’ve been trying to find the words to describe what I think about the Ighalo signing. I can’t…,” the former United full-back said.

“@SkySportsPL will be hoping I’ve mustered something together by 5.30. See you then.

“P.S. I’m hoping the lad does brilliantly by the way.”

Neville’s comments come after United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that he hopes Ighalo can provide a different type of threat upfront.

The Norwegian said: “Odion is an experienced player. “He will come in and give us an option of a different type of center-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

Neil Warnock was less convinced about the move, however. Speaking to Sky Sports News before the announcement was made, the 71-year-old said: “I’m not sure he’s the right player for United. He’s not consistent and isn’t the right type of player.

“They want young players. Why didn’t they go for Danny Ings? He’s someone similar to Marcus Rashford. It’s desperation.”

Ighalo has previously spoken about his love for United, revealing in 2016 that it was his “dream” to play at Old Trafford.

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

