Man kills lawyer for parking in front of his shop

A renowned Owerri based lawyer, Damian Ali, has been killed.

Ali, a prominent son of Mgbuisii – Ohaji in Imo State, was allegedly killed on Friday in Owerri, by a man said to run a pharmacy shop in the World Bank area of the Imo State capital.

Sunday Vanguard learned that the deceased fully dressed and prepared to go to work, had stopped in front of the pharmacy for his child to buy something for him.

The shop owner and his boys were said to have confronted him and perhaps an argument ensued prompting the man and his boys to physically assault him for parking in front of the shop.

The lawyer was said to have collapsed and died after the beating.

Imo Sate Police command confirmed the incident.

