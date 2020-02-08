Man in court for allegedly stealing transformer, pumping machine

Kindly Share This Story:

A 30-year-old man, Ibrahim Shina, who allegedly stole a transformer and one pumping machine, belonging to the Ekiti Ministry of Agriculture, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti.

Shina, whose address was not given, is charged with theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Caleb Leranmo, told the Court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence on Jan.25 at about 9 p.m., at Emirin area in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant and others at large, stole one transformer and one pumping machine, property of the Ekiti State Ministry of Agriculture.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Leranmo prayed the court to give him a date within which to bring present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Timi Omotosho, prayed the court to grant his client bail.

Chief Magistrate Abdulhamid Lawal admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 17 for hearing.

