Breaking News
Translate

Man in court for allegedly stealing brother-in-law’s car worth 12m

On 10:03 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Man in court for allegedly stealing brother-in-law’s car worth 12m

A 26- year-old man, Babajide Bohan, who allegedly stole his brother-in-law ‘s jeep worth N12 million, on Friday, appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

Bohan, who resides in Jakande Estate, Lagos is charged with conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Innocent Odugbo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 10, 2019 at Victoria Park Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

Odugbo alleged that the defendant broke into his brother-in-law’s bedroom, Mr Ayodeji Aderibigbe, and took the keys to his Lexus GX 460 SUV Jeep key and drove it away.

The prosecutor said that the jeep was worth N12 million.

ALSO READ: 3 arrested for allegedly stealing clothes worth N450,000

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate S.K. Matepo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matebo adjourned the case until Feb. 26 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!