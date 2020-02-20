Breaking News
Man in court for allegedly stealing 50 car batteries

A 34-year-old unemployed man, Innocent Obida, who allegedly broke into a workshop and stole 50 car batteries worth N984,000, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Obida, whose address was not provided, with conspiracy, shop-breaking and theft but he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Evelyn Ehiemua, told the court that Obida with some others who are at large committed the offence on Jan. 2 at midnight at No. 36, Oluwole Estate,  Ogba, in Lagos.

Ehiemua alleged that the defendant broke into the workshop of the complainant, Mr Ola Lawal, and stole the batteries worth  N984,000.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 287 and 309 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.A. Daodu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000  with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu adjourned the case until March 2, for hearing.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

