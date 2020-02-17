Man drags neighbours to Sharia court over alleged slander

Kindly Share This Story:

A businessman, Iliyasu Ibrahim, on Monday dragged his neighbours, Hadiza Abdullahi and her son, Abubakar Abdullahi, 18, to a Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for allegedly calling him a thief and a bastard.

Ibrahim also told the court that the defendants called him an unprintable name.

“On Feb. 5, Abdullahi, a Mechanic, brought a phone to charge at my shop; the phone was not filled 100 per cent but he insisted he would only pay N10 instead of N20 which I disagreed,’’ he said.

Ibrahim added that the following day, Abdullahi’s mother, Hadiza, who is a hairdresser, came and met his wife and insulted her.

“When I came back, my wife told me what happened. When I confronted Hadiza, she called me bastard and a thief in the midst of other tenants.

“I reported to her elder brother but no action was taken,” Ibrahim said.

He prayed the court to sanction both Abdullahi and his mother.

The defendants, Abdullahi and his mother who both reside at Gwandu Road, Kaduna, denied the allegations.

The Judge, Muhammad Adam-Shehu, after listening to the plea, granted the defendants bail of N10,000 each or be released only to a reliable surety who must bring them to court at the next sitting.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 24 and ordered the plaintiff to come along with his witness on the adjourned date.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

