Breaking News
Translate

Man drags neighbours to Sharia court over alleged slander

On 4:20 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Shari’ah court another APC chieftain in Zamfara

A businessman, Iliyasu Ibrahim, on Monday dragged his neighbours, Hadiza Abdullahi and her son, Abubakar Abdullahi, 18, to a Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for allegedly calling him a thief and a bastard.

Ibrahim also told the court that the defendants called him an unprintable name.

“On Feb. 5, Abdullahi, a Mechanic, brought a phone to charge at my shop; the phone was not filled 100 per cent but he insisted he would only pay N10 instead of N20 which I disagreed,’’ he said.

Ibrahim added that the following day, Abdullahi’s mother, Hadiza, who is a hairdresser, came and met his wife and insulted her.

“When I came back, my wife told me what happened. When I confronted Hadiza, she called me bastard and a thief in the midst of other tenants.

ALSO READ: Court grants man’s divorce request, after wife denies him sex for 7 years

“I reported to her elder brother but no action was taken,” Ibrahim said.

He prayed the court to sanction both Abdullahi and his mother.

The defendants, Abdullahi and his mother who both reside at Gwandu Road, Kaduna, denied the allegations.

The Judge, Muhammad Adam-Shehu, after listening to the plea, granted the defendants bail of N10,000 each or be released only to a reliable surety who must bring them to court at the next sitting.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 24 and ordered the plaintiff to come along with his witness on the adjourned date.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!