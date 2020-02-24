Man drags estranged wife to court over failure to return children

Kindly Share This Story:

A man, Ernest Abeca, on Monday dragged his estranged wife, Mercy Doocur before a Customary court in Nyanya, over her failure to return their children to his custody.

Ernest told the court that his former wife took the children for a two-day-holiday and did not bring them back at the stipulated time as written in the judgment of the court.

“My wife was to bring the children back to me by 4p.m. I waited for her but she did not show up. Then I left.

“For one week now, she has been with the children and they have been out of school.

Doocur begged the court to tamper justice with mercy saying “that it was not deliberate’’.

The presiding judge, Shitta Mohammed, ordered Doocur to return the children to their father.

Mohammed ordered her to always keep to time and discharged her of contempt of court on grounds of mercy.

He also advised the parties not to allow their domestic issues affect the children.

Vanguard Nigeria News

