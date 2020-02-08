Man docked for allegedly stealing N.025m from food vendor

Kindly Share This Story:

The police, on Friday, arraigned a 43-year- old petty trader, Ogochukwu Ojakor, before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing the sum of N25,000 at Alapere market, Ketu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ojakor, of no fixed address, is facing a count charge of stealing, to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Ojakor stole the said sum from a hawker, Njideka Uzor, who sells foodstuffs in the market.

“On Feb. 4, Ojakor was caught stealing some money from the complainant’s purse after the day’s sales.

“The defendant thought no one was watching him, as the complainant went to a nearby shop to settle a quarrel.

“When the complainant confronted him, he attacked her with a broken bottle and inflicted injuries on her,” Ihiehie said.

He said that the theft took place at about 6.00 pm. at Alapere market.

The prosecutor said that the case was reported at Alapere Police Station on the same day.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 287 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000, with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case till March 3, for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

