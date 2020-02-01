Man conspires with friends, kills, burns, buries girlfriend in Taraba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba State police command has arrested the principal suspect of a conspiracy that led to the killing and burning of one female, Imbajuri Ambisi, in Taraba state.

The principal suspect, Munda Bala, was yesterday paraded with other offenders for various criminal offences at the Police headquarters in Jalingo.

Spokesman of the police command, DSP David Misal said the principal suspect conspired with two of his friends to kill, burn and bury Ambisi who he was cohabiting with.

He further explained that efforts are on to arrest Bala’s accomplices who are currently at large.

ALSO READ: Man in trouble for allegedly stoning police officers

According to him, “investigations revealed that Munda Ahmed Bala is a boyfriend to the deceased.

“He with his two friends now at large conspired and killed the girl, burnt her to ashes and buried her remains in the bush.

“Efforts is on to arrest the fleeing culprits, while the principal suspect will be charged to court.”

He further urged members of the public to supply the police with reliable information that would enhance internal security in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: