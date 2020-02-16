Breaking News
Man City players called in for emergency meeting after UEFA ban

On 2:53 pmIn Sportsby
Man City, Ban
Manchester City’s Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester City and Port Vale at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 4, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) 

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano called the club’s players in for an emergency meeting following the punishment they received from UEFA on Friday.

City have been banned from European football for two seasons and fined 30 million euros after breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

This is according to The Telegraph, who say Soriano sent WhatsApp messages out to the players as soon as 30 minutes after the news broke on Friday, requesting them to come for a meeting on Saturday lunchtime.

The aim of the meeting was to inform the players of the club’s plans to combat the decision and what they intend to do next.

