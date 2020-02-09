Man City eye Dortmund wonderkid Haaland as Aguero replacement

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester City are considering Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as a long-term replacement for club legend Sergio Agüero.

The Argentine recently became the highest-scoring foreign player in Premier League history, and City are eager to reward the 31-year-old’s years of loyal service by granting him complete freedom over his future.

Agüero will be allowed to leave ​City of his own accord when the time is right, and a source has confirmed to 90min that Haaland is one forward the reigning Premier League champions have their eye on. His goalscoring exploits for RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund so far this season have propelled the Norwegian into the limelight.

City are in touch with his father and agent, Alf-Inge Haaland, who spent three years on the books at the club between 2000 and 2003, and will hope to use their existing good relationship to their advantage.

Haaland’s recently signed contract with ​Dortmund contains a release clause which, per a report from ​Sport Bild, will kick in at the end of the 2021/22 season and is worth in the region of £63m.

Another option under consideration to City is ​Mauro Icardi, who has impressed with his attitude during his season-long loan from ​Inter to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have the option to sign Icardi permanently, but Financial Fair Play rules could make signing the player tricky unless they are to sell players first. City are also monitoring the Argentinian’s situation in the event his permanent switch to Paris does not complete.

City had hoped to have already found Agüero’s replacement in 22-year-old ​Gabriel Jesus, but club officials are not completely convinced by the young Brazilian.

They do not believe at present that Jesus is the one to take over from Agüero and would even be open to selling him for the right price in the future, so they are eager to start looking for replacements right away.

City do not want to be left unprepared for Agüero’s eventual departure.

