Man chokes Police, gets remanded by court on four count charge

A judge’s gavel.A Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife, Osun on Wednesday, ordered that a 27-year-old man, Ayobami Oluwagbenga, who allegedly placed a policeman in a chokehold be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Oluwagbenga with four counts of threat to life, stabbing, assault, and malicious damage.

Magistrate Habibat Basiru, who refused to admit Oluwagbenga to bail, ordered that he be remanded in a Correctional Centre in Ile-Ife.

Basiru adjourned the case until Feb 20, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that Oluwagbenga committed the offense on Feb 2, around 6.30 a.m. at KOPEK Construction Company, Alakowe Along Ilesa Road, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that Oluwagbenga assaulted Insp. Akinpelu OlaOluwa by placing him in a chokehold and he sustained an injury on his neck.

He also alleged that he also threatened to kill one Ayodele Kehinde, with a knife.

The prosecution also said that Oluwagbenga maliciously damaged a Police handcuff, valued N7, 000, a property of Insp. OlaOluwa.

The offense, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 86, 356 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

