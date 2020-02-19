Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

For confessing to the crime of forging High court stamp used for processing affidavit, an Ile-Ife Magistrate Court has sentenced 51 years old Adeniyi Adelakin to three years imprisonment.

The convict, who was first arraigned on January 9, 2019, had pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and forgery leveled against him made a u-turn during his hearing on February 4, 2020, and pleaded guilty.

The charge sheet had disclosed that the convict forged High Court Affidavit stamp, Ife East Local Government Marriage Registry Stamp and stamp of Osun State Magistrates’ court, Ile-Ife.

It added that the convict conspired together with others now at large to commit felony to wit: forgery.

According to the charge sheet, the offense contravened sections 465, 467 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Prosecutor, Joseph Adebayo, told the court that the convict committed the offense on December 10, 2018, around 10:00 am at Ile-Ife.

Presiding Magistrate Habibat Basiru sentenced the convict to three years imprisonment without an option of fine.

vanguard

