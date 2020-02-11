Breaking News
Man bags 9 months jail term for stealing phone

prison

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday sentenced Sunday Vincent, 23, to nine months in a Correctional Centre for stealing a cell phone worth N65,000.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O Adeshina, sentenced Vincent after he pleaded guilty to stealing.

Adeshina sentenced the convict without an option of fine.

She ordered that the sentence should take effect from Feb. 10 when the convict was arrested.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Rosemary Ehimegbe told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

She alleged that the defendant stole one Infinix Note 6 phone valued N65,000, belonging to the Complainant, Mr Onyema Ubusha.

“The complainant had picked the defendant at Costain bridge while he was heading home after the close of work.

“The defendant, who had initially said he was going to Eko Hotel, decided to alight at Adeola Odeku.

“Immediately he alighted the complainant noticed that his phone was missing. He tried to run after the convict but could not catch up with him.

“The defendant was later apprehended while trying to do the same to another unsuspecting driver,” Ehimegbe said.

She said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

