Man bags 4 months jail term for unlawful drug dealing

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Thursday, sentenced a drug dealer, Ismail Adedamola, to four months imprisonment for unlawfully dealing in 1.8 kg of Indian hemp.

Ajoku said that Adedamola was given reduced sentence due to his admittance of guilt, in line with the provisions of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 that spelt out such reduction for anyone who pleaded guilty.

“However, to serve as a warning to others intending to go into drug dealing, Adedamola is sentenced to four months in prison.

“His jail term starts from the date he was first arrested and detained,” Ajoku said.

Mr Musbau Olapade, the Defence Counsel, had prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client because he was a first time offender.

Earlier, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, Counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Oyo State, had informed the court that Adedamola was facing a one-count charge of unlawful possession of Indian hemp.

Himinkaiye said that Adedamola committed the offence on Oct. 18, 2017, at Omi Adio area of Ibadan.

He said that Adedamola was apprehended with a sack containing 1.8 kg of the illicit substance.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 11(C) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

