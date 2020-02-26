Man arraigned for sending letter, bullets as threat to kill his victim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – An accused person, Ibrahim Garba have been arraigned on Wednesday before a High Court sitting in Kano State for sending an envelope containing letter and bullets as threat to kill his victim, Hilal Dalhatu Shehu and his family members or pay the sum of N2 million as ransom.

Garba, a resident of Sara town, Gwaram local government area of Jigawa state was arraigned on a two-count charges of threat to life and in possession of ammunition before the court presided over by the Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir Umar.

The Senior State Counsel, Wada A. Wada who arraigned the accused person told the court that, “Garba on the 23rd June, 2019 at about 0900hrs at Tudun Maliki quarters Kumbotso local government area Kano State within Kano Judicial Division, committed the offence of criminal intimidation and threatened one Hilal Dalhatu Shehu adult of Tudun Maliki Quarters Zoo road, Kano State by sending an envelope containing a written note of threats to his life and his family with two (2) ammunition and demanding N2 million as ransom an offence which is punishable under section 398 of the Penal Code (amendment no 12) law 2014.

“That Garba is found with illegal possession of ammunition by doing an act to threatened the life and family of one, Hilal Dalhatu Shehu is an offence under section 3 of the Robbery And Firearms (Special provisions) act,” Wada said.

The accused person, Ibrahim Garba pleaded not guilty of the offence.

The Judge, Justice Sagir, however, adjourned the case till the 7th April, 2020 for the prosecution to present their witnesses and the accused person remanded in the Kano State Correctional Service.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: