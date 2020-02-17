Man arraigned for alleged physical assault on pregnant woman

Kindly Share This Story:

A 35-year-old man, Tayo Onalaja, who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman by punching her in the face and pushing her down, on Monday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Onalaja, whose address is unknown, is facing a charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 18, 2019, at about 3. 20 p.m. at Ogunlana Str. in Ikosi in Ketu area of Lagos.

Ihiehie said the defendant assaulted a pregnant woman, Mrs Precious Joseph, by punching her in the face and pushing her down.

“The defendant gave her blows and injured her in the process,” Ihiehie said.

The alleged offence contravened Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje granted the defendant N50,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje directed that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and also reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

In addition, she said the sureties should produce evidence of three years’ tax clearance.

Hearing in the case has been adjourned until Feb. 26.

