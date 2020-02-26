Man allegedly kills friend’s 4 years old son in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf

A couple in Yola, Adamawa State capital, is still in shock over the killing of their four-year-old son by a family friend they harboured for a night in their family house.

The shocked father, Mr Stepthen Tarfa, said the suspect, John Pwaddon, an acquittance he knew while living in Lagos about a decade ago, came unannounced to his house in Yola, but he told him that he could not accommodate him in his house with his family.

He said he accepted to accommodate him for that night only for the suspect to kill his son, David Tarfa.

” It was on the day he was to depart my house that he killed my son” Mr Tarfa stated.

“I never knew this old friend came purposely to come and kill my lovely son and put the entire family in serious agony .”

Stephen Tarfa disclosed that he was still sleeping in his bedroom when he heard the cry of his son left in the sitting room with his sister, while his wife was preparing breakfast for the family.

He said when he ran to the sitting room, he met suspect, the visitor, slicing the throat of his innocent son.

Confirming the ugly incident, Adamawa state police command described the gruesome murder of the small boy as horrific and callous.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje said that the killer suspect has confessed to the crime and that he will be charged to the court today.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: