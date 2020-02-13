Man allegedly beats wife to death for disobeying him

Kindly Share This Story:

A Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta on Wednesday ordered that a 37-year-old man, Mutiu Sonola, who allegedly beat his wife to death for disobeying him, be remanded in a custodial centre, pending legal advice.

Magistrate Olakunleyin Oke, who did not take the plea of Sonola, ordered the police to return the case file to the Ogun State Director of Public Prosecution, for legal advice.

Oke adjourned the case until April 2, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Olubalogun Lawrence told the court that Sonola, committed the offence on Dec.25, 2019 at about 2 p.m., at Ijeun Tutun area in Abeokuta.

Lawrence alleged that Sonola killed his wife, Zanain Sotayo,34,

He alleged that the deceased on the Dec. 25, 2019, told Sonola that she was invited over to her boss’ home for Christmas celebration.

”Sonola did not permit her to go. The two engaged in an argument and he beat her up, pushed her and she hit her head against the wall.

“Unfortunately when she was taken to the General Hospital, Ijaye, the Doctor confirmed that she was dead.” he said

The prosecutor said that the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 316 and 319(1)of the Criminal Code, Law of Ogun, 2006.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: