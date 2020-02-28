Mama Helen Oritsejafor embarks on book tour to secure Joyful relationships

Kindly Share This Story:

Apparently worried with the present problems in marriages and relationships, wife of former CAN president and co-pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, Mama Helen Oritsejafor, is set to hit the city of Lagos, with her global book signing tour for her recently released book “Joyfully Together: Keys to Enjoying Your Relationship”, which is also presently on Amazon.

The author is set to storm Lagos state, Nigeria on the 7th of March at Four Point Hotel by Sheraton, in Victoria Island; and continue the journey that has transformed many lives; healed homes, restoredrelationships and given the younger generation hope,with outstanding testimonies still conceived till date.

READ ALSO:

The book signing tour which began last year has cut through lives within local and international grounds, with its inception in Warri, Port-Harcourt and Abuja , in Nigeria; to Takoradi, Accra, in Ghana, Atlanta Georgiato South Africa, with Lagos as the next board mark.

The event is usually packed with an impactf ul and enlightening relationship seminar inculcated by the author for singles and married; to an informative interactive question and answer session geared from the seminar and the book, which then sets the stage to the high point; the book signing. Special features such as short playlets, music, comedy, networking and interviews are also included.

With many years of experience in marriage counselling, the best-selling author, revealed that “the book was birthed on the grounds that not many married couples as well as singles have the testimony of blissful relationships and joyful homes, and was compelled to change that narrative with the written word.”

“Indeed, God has used this book to build better relationships and homes, as I have received feedback through countless testimonies from general readers and attendees from the book tour, stating how their marriages got restored, how they finally became best friends with their mother in laws, after applying the advice from the book” she said. She encouraged all singles and married in and out of Lagos to join her for the event in a bid to receive their own testimony

The event which is free, is scheduled to take place on the 7th of March, 2020 at Four Point Hotel by Sheraton, Plot 9/10 Block, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Time: 1pm for red-carpet, 2pm for main event.

You can also follow the live broadcast of the event on any of our social media platforms:Facebook:

Facebook.com/mamahoritsejafor

Facebook.com/wlbcigc

Facebook.com/abntv

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: