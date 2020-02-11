Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood Celebrities, Desmond Elliot, Fred Amata Segun Arinze, Bimbo Akintola, amongst others recently paid a courtesy visit to Prince Ned at the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation ahead of Malaria Eradication in Africa project.

According to reports, they used the opportunity to seek his support for DGN director guild of Nigeria at 20 and to make him one of the patron.

They also revealed plans to honour him with an award for his contribution to Nollywood and entertainment industry in general.

Finally, he briefed them on his trip to Antarctica and malaria project which they all pledged to support.

