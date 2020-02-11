Breaking News
Translate

Malaria Eradication: Nollywood celebrities visit Ned Nwoko

On 2:11 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ned Nwoko

Nollywood Celebrities, Desmond Elliot, Fred Amata Segun Arinze, Bimbo Akintola, amongst others recently paid a courtesy visit to Prince Ned at the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation ahead of Malaria Eradication in Africa project.

According to reports, they used the opportunity to seek his support for DGN director guild of Nigeria at 20 and to make him one of the patron.

READ ALSO: Ned Nwoko begins process of eradicating Malaria in Nigeria

They also revealed plans to honour him with an award for his contribution to Nollywood and entertainment industry in general.
Finally, he briefed them on his trip to Antarctica and malaria project which they all pledged to support.

See more photos below:

Ned Nwoko.

Ned Nwoko.

Ned Nwoko.

Image may contain: 1 person, sitting

READ ALSO: Malaria Eradication: Ned Nwoko meets with advisory body (photos)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!