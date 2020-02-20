Malaria Eradication: Ned Nwoko visits UNESCO Regional Director (photos)

Prince Ned Nwoko visited the UNESCO’s Regional Director, YDO Yao, amongst others to discuss collaboration on how to end malaria in Africa.
See photos below
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Prince Ned Nwoko visited the UNESCO’s Regional Director, YDO Yao, amongst others to discuss collaboration on how to end malaria in Africa.
See photos below