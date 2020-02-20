Malaria Eradication: Ned Nwoko visits UNESCO Regional Director (photos)

Breaking News
Prince Ned Nwoko visited the UNESCO’s Regional Director, YDO Yao, amongst others to discuss collaboration on how to end malaria in Africa.

From Left; Unesco Regional Director, YDO Yao; UN Residents & Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward kallon; Initiator eradication of malaria in Africa, Prince Ned Nwoko and Project coordinator, Chukwuebuka Anyaduba at the united Nation discussing collaboration to end the scourge of malaria in Africa

