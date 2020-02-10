Malabu Oil Scam: Court grants Adoke N50m bail

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Monday, granted bail to the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, SAN.

The court, in a ruling by trial Justice Binta Nyako, ordered that Adoke and his co-defendant, Aliyu Abubakar, should be released on bail on all the conditions that was earlier handed to them by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Gwagwalada.

The Abuja High Court had on January 30, granted the duo bail to the tune of N50million with one surety in like sum.

The court in the ruling by trial Justice Abubakar Kutigi stressed that the sureties must be responsible citizens that must depose affidavits of means, adding that they must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and own verifiable landed properties worth the bail sum.

The court further ordered the sureties to tender their three years tax clearance certificates, even as it seized international passports of all the defendants, warning them not to travel out of the country without permission.

It held that the defendants must sign a written undertaking not to interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses and to make themselves available for trial at all times.

The bail followed an initial 42-count corruption charge the EFCC preferred against the defendants over separate roles they played in the alleged fraudulent transfer of ownership of Oil Prosecuting License, OPL, 245, regarded as one of the biggest oil blocs in Africa.

Meanwhile, Justice Nyako also gave the defendants bail after they were arraigned on Monday on a fresh seven-count money laundering charge marked FHC/CR/39/20.

Vanguard Nigeria News

