…we are poised to work more- ORTMA boss

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the immediate payment of Responsibility Allowance (RA) to officers of the State Road Traffic Management Agency (ORTMA) to serve as motivation to members of the paramilitary outfit across the state.

Responsibility Allowance is a benefit that is being derived by any government agency who engages in certain tasks beyond their normal assignment and the stipulated working hours for workers in the state civil service.

The Director-General of the agency in the state, Dr Akin Fagbemi disclosed this to newsmen in his office on Thursday, describing the governor’s gesture as a positive development that would serve as an incentive to spur the officers to do more.

Fagbemi who expressed appreciation to the state government said his men would exhibit more commitment, determination and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He, however, noted that the previous administration had refused to approve the allowance despite several attempts by officers and management of the agency.

“We are glad because it is a form of incentive to the officers more so for the fact that His Excellency has also approved the N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants in the state in which the ORTMA will also benefit from.”

“For me, it’s s double opportunity for us, the officers are happy for the first time, they are not just working, the government has recognised their activities which is a welcome development.

“We want to say here that we are poised to do more, work more and I also know that His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde is also in a position to encourage the officers. It’s what is overdue and without agitations, he did the appropriate thing,” he stated.

The ORTMA boss appealed to the people of the state to support the officers of the agency as they carry out their assignments, adding that the agency’s assignment is not limited to taking off vehicles wrongly parked on roads, but to also carry out humanitarian services such as rescue operations and assisting accident victims.

On the recently inaugurated motor park managers in the state, he said the agency would ensure their smooth operations through proper monitoring and enforcement at recognised government parks in line with their mandate and also ensuring that no illegal parks are created.

