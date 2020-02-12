Maiduguri: Governors call for greater responsibility on the part of security operatives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

FOLLOWING the killing of Persons and destruction of properties on Sunday night by Boko Haram insurgents who invaded Auno, a village which is 20 Kilometres from Borno State capital, Maiduguri, the thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF has condemned the dastardly act in very strong terms.

The governors have however called for greater responsibility on the part of the security operatives operating in the state.

In a letter of condolence to the Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Chairman of NGF and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi called for the protection of the downtrodden ones in the society against the backdrop that they are the most vulnerable.

The letter titled ” Condolence Letter, read, “I, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, Executive Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, wish, on behalf of all members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (the 36 Governors), to express our sincere condolences on the recent needless attack on travelers last Sunday, in Auno town just outside your state capital, Maiduguri.

“While sympathizing with you, Your Excellency, the Forum wishes to state categorically that a situation where a large number of vehicles loaded with goods, shops and houses can be set ablaze by suspected marauding insurgents, who sneak into the town and launch attacks on sleeping travellers at the town barely 24km from a state capital, says a lot about the vulnerability of local people who for all intents and purposes should enjoy full protection from the people they put in power.

“However, your efforts, Mr. Governor, in calling for greater responsibility on the part of the security operatives in your state is both commendable and courageous, and indeed has the support of all your other colleagues.

“Once again, I wish to whole-heartedly join the government and people of Borno State in this grief along with all of our colleagues and hope that the people are protected adequately that no further onslaughts ever occur again, not just in Borno State but in the country as a whole.

Please accept our sincere condolences.”

