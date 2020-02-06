Magu, Dokubo emerge as NewsmakersNG 2019 Persons of the Year

Kindly Share This Story:

The acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu and the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, have emerged as NewsmakersNG 2019 Persons of the Year.

In a statement by Publisher NewsmakersNG, Mr Dipo Kehinde said Magu and Prof. Dokubo were selected as the two Most Outstanding Heads of Agencies in Nigeria in 2019.

Magu was considered worthy of the honour based on EFCC’s astronomical and unprecedented 1268 convictions in its war against corruption, fraud and economic crimes in 2019. The anti-graft agency also secured from corrupt public officials the forfeiture of remarkable properties to the Federal Government and recovered billions of naira, millions of dollars, pounds sterling and other foreign currencies last year.

Among the forfeited properties that Magu handed over in 2019 are, the Voice of Nigeria (VON), North East Development Commission, Nigerian Diaspora Commission and the National Directorate of Employment.

Prof. Dokubo recorded unprecedented achievements in fast-tracking development and deepening peace in the Niger Delta region, achieving the objectives of the master plan in the Amnesty Programme vision statement seeking to contribute to security stabilization in the Niger-Delta through disarmament, demobilization and rehabilitation.

He has sustained plans to re-integrate the people of the Niger-Delta, especially the ex-agitators, as a pre-condition for medium and long term development that yielded the desired result and contributed to the balance of power in the oil sector in the world in 2019.

“The selection of Mr Magu and Prof. Dokubo as NewsmakersNG 2019 Persons of the Year are based on these accomplishments documented in Nigerian newspapers,“ Kehinde stated.

Vanguard

