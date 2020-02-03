Madonna varsity 7 to regain freedom one year after

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

AFTER one year of court battle, the six students of Madonna University, Okija in Anambra State and one of their lecturers are set to regain their freedom following an understanding reached with authorities of the university.

The embattled Madonna 7 were arrested in January 2019 from various locations in the country and detained in prison custody in Awka and Onitsha till July 2019 over alleged unfavourable remarks against the university.

They were later charged to court and the matter has been on at the Federal High Court, Awka.

As the case went on, it was gathered that some of the parents of the students apologised to the founder of the university, Rev. Father Emmanuel Ede as demanded by the prosecution counsel, Mr. Arthur Obi-Okafor, SAN.

At the resumed hearing of the case, yesterday, in Awka, the court was informed that all the seven defendants had reached an understanding with the university, thus paving way for amicable resolution of the case.

A parent of one of the students, Chief Christopher Onyejekwe, who was in the forefront during the legal battle, said at the court premises, yesterday, that he supported the position of the prosecution counsel, arguing that one should not build a house and destroy it.

He said: “I have been going to the blessed sacrament and praying day and night and today, I give glory to Jesus our Saviour and Blessed Virgin Mary.

“I handed this matter over to them and I am happy that our prayers are answered. Our desire is that these children should be given their certificates to enable them go for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, so that this matter should be closed finally.”

Also speaking, counsel to the defendants, Mr. Chinedu Igwe, welcomed the decision of the learned SAN to end the matter once and for all.

He said: “We have made the submission of the students to reach an agreement with the university. As it stands, everybody is on the same page now.”

Vanguard

