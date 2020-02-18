Lyon's sack: RNDA militants vow to resume hostilities in Niger Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

The rising protest against the Thursday nullification of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Chief David Lyon victory in Bayelsa on Tuesday took a new twist with a coalition of militant groups under the aegis of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) threatening to resume attacks on oil installations in the region if the mandate is not restored.

In a letter to the Presidency and Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Ibrahim Tanko, made available to Vanguard, the RNDA warned that failure to reverse the ill-fated and anti-Bayelsa peoples’ judgment may result in the resumption of hostilities against oil pipelines to cripple the economy of the country.

The RNDA, in the letter issued yesterday and signed by leaders of the nine militant group from the nine states of the Niger Delta in the creek, said though they have accepted ceasefire and have been engaging in peace advocacy in the region, the recent judgment of the Supreme Court nullifying the election of David Lyon is unacceptable and provocative and targeted at alleged perversion of the civil rights of the people of Bayelsa State who freely gave their mandate to David Lyon in the governorship election.

Leader of the of RNDA, Major General Johnmark Ezon Ebi also known as Obama, noted that the decision to abort ceasefire and declare hostilities in the region was based on the outcome of investigations which showed that the ruling of the Supreme Court was allegedly procured through the black market by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The RNDA warned that failure by the presidency and the Chief Justice of the federation, to reverse the anti-people ruling will result in an unimaginable outcome, “the RNDA should not be held responsible for whatever damage that will lead to the bombing of oil pipelines to cripple the economy of the country.”

The RNDA stated that by the amended electoral act, which stated that if the winner of the governorship election has been nullified by any means, the electoral body should conduct a fresh election and not swear in the second runner of the said election because the voters did not vote for the second runner up and as such could not be imposed on the state.

“In the case of Bayelsa State election, David Lyon won with a wide margin of total vote cast across the entire 8 Local government Areas of Bayelsa State.

“David Lyon was declared the winner of the governorship election which was well accepted by all sons and daughters of Bayelsa State.

“He remains the choice of the people. REFORMED NIGER DELTA AVENGERS (RNDA ) will not fold its arms and watch democracy rubbish in Nigeria.

“The RNDA should not be held responsible for whatever havoc and colossal damage that will occur in the creek to cripple the economy of the country, we will show an example soon. We mean business,” the group said.

vanguard

