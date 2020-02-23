Lupita Nyong’o dances to Teni’s ‘Case’ over her NAACP Image award

Kindly Share This Story:

Lupita Amondi Nyong’o, the multi-award-winning Kenyan-Mexican actress, is celebrating her Best Actress award for her role in “Us,” with delectable dance moves to Teni’s muster hit, Case.

In a video tweet, she said: “Thank you #NAACPImageAwards for the Best Actress award for #UsMovie!! I am honoured and deeply proud to be part of your community.

“Here’s a dance to show you how this makes me feel!”

And then she began to dance to @TeniEntertainer Case, singing word for word. This should make up for her absence at the event.

The National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People, NAACP, Image Awards, honour outstanding performances in film, television, music and literature by people of colour.

Other winners

According to Dayton Daily News, Beyoncé was the big winner at Friday night’s non-televised gala, winning six awards, including outstanding female artist and album.

The NAACP gave its Chairman’s Award, which goes to people who show exemplary public service and “create agents of change,” to civil rights legend U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.

“The NAACP has been like a bridge over troubled waters,” Lewis, who is suffering from pancreatic cancer, said in a pre-taped acceptance speech from Washington.

“We’re going to have some more troubled waters, and we’re going to need the NAACP.”

Rihanna received the NAACP President’s Award for special achievement and distinguished public service. She called for racial, religious and cultural unity during her acceptance speech.

“If there’s anything that I’ve learned, it’s that we can only fix this world together,” Rihanna said. “We can’t do it divided.”

“We’ve been denied opportunities since the beginning of time, and still we prevail,” she said. “Imagine what we can do if we do it together.”

Lizzo leads the nominees for the night’s biggest award, entertainer of the year, to be handed out later Sunday. She will be competing against Tyler Perry, Regina King, Billy Porter and Angela Bassett.

Meanwhile, view Lupita Nyong’tweet below:

Thank you #NAACPImageAwards for the Best Actress award for #UsMovie!! I am honored and deeply proud to be part of your community. Here’s a dance to show you how this makes me feel! pic.twitter.com/GVkOuTokN8 — Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 23, 2020

