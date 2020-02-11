Lumos Nigeria appoints Adepeju Adebajo as Chief Executive Officer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Oso

Lumos Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading solar power and off-grid energy solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Mrs Adepeju Adebajo as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2020.

Mrs. Adepeju has nearly three decades of multi-sector experience in the public sector, Industry, Consulting and Finance. In her previous roles, Mrs Adepeju served as the Commissioner of Agriculture in Ogun State; MD/CEO Mouka Limited; MD/CEO UTC Nigeria plc, CEO-Cement for Nigeria at Lafarge and as Managing Director at WAPCO Nigeria Plc; former Managing Director, Project Management Office & Geocycle at Lafarge Africa Plc.

She formerly headed strategic planning, brand management and product development at leading financial institution, UBA Plc to name a few. She has also served in Public Affairs and Communication roles.

Commenting on Adebajo’s appointment, Lumos Global’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Alistair Gordon said; “We are pleased to have Mrs Adepeju Adebajo join the team to lead the company into the next phase as we seek new frontiers for growth and provide affordable power solutions in Nigeria.

“Mrs Adepeju is a great addition to the Lumos team, and we trust in her wealth of experience and ability to lead the team to new achievements.”

In her remarks, Adebajo reiterated her commitment to spearheading Lumos Nigeria to deliver on its promise to provide solar-powered solutions to millions of Nigerian households and small businesses by 2025.

“I am excited to join the leadership of Lumos Nigeria and help provide affordable power to millions of homes and businesses in Nigeria.

“I am very passionate about this, as power is pivotal to improving standards of living, just as it is critical to enabling enterprises create wealth and generate employment for our population”.

Lumos, Nigeria’s foremost affordable Solar Power provider reinstates her commitment to light up Nigeria one home, one business and one community at a time.

