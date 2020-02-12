Lulu-Briggs: Widow urges family unity, husband’s burial as released autopsy report vindicates her

Kindly Share This Story:

Widow of late Nigerian industrialist, nationalist and philanthropist, High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs, Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the matriarch of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs family, while thanking God for her vindication following the release of her husband’s autopsy report, has called for unity among family and community members as well as friends of the family in order to accord her late husband a befitting burial.

The widow’s call was contained in a statement made available to the media following the final release of the filed autopsy report conducted on her husband in Accra, Ghana, which showed he died of natural causes and not a violent death as alleged by his three eldest sons led by Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Chairman of Platform Petroleum.

The statement read: “Today, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Accra, Ghana the report of the autopsy, which was carried out on my beloved husband High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs’ body at 37 Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana on July 19, 2019, was made public.

“As expected the autopsy report concluded that he died from natural causes. There was no foul play. Indeed, this confirms the preliminary findings, which I made a statement about at the time.

“I give glory, thanks, honor and praise to God Almighty, in whom my family and I trust fully, that my innocence has been confirmed.

“My husband was such a wonderful God-fearing and loving man. He was by God’s grace an accomplished and distinguished elder statesman, business mogul and philanthropist. I loved, adored and cared for him all the years we lived together as one. And I miss him dearly. We all do.

“It is public knowledge that soon after he passed into glory, our family came under a vitriolic attack by our three older sons, Senibo, Dumo and Sofiri. It is my fervent prayer that the resulting false, shameful, satanic lies and rumors regarding the manner of our patriarch’s passing, including the preposterous allegation that I killed him, can now be laid to rest once and for all.

“I want to thank all those family, friends and well-wishers who stood by us through what has been a most harrowing and painful experience. Now more than ever before, I understand the trauma that widows experience in our communities when they lose their husbands and are extremely vulnerable. As a Christian, I have forgiven all those who have maligned me and my family.

“Since my husband peacefully transited to glory my top priority has been to ensure that he is accorded the dignified Christian burial he wanted. There is no justifiable reason why we should not have granted his wish by now.

“He was a good man; he lived a long illustrious life in love and service to humanity.

“I call on all members of our family, our Abonnema community, the Kalabari Kingdom and our friends to come together and let us bury my husband, our legendary leader, father and friend, High Chief Dr. O.B. Lulu-Briggs. It’s the very least that we can do to honor and pay due respects to his memory as we thank God for the privilege of having known him.”

