LOT embarks on foreign tour to empower young Nigerians

As part of its vision to build cohorts of young leaders with a global view, who will think outside the box and capable of becoming global citizens, LOT (Leaders of Tomorrow), a foundation arm of Foray Limited took a group of Dowen College Students and young adult to New York on a foreign trip to further empower young minds with exposure and knowledge.

LOT education tours offer a once in a lifetime opportunity for teenagers, high school students and education chaperones to fully immerse themselves in a new culture while touring with their peers from the same cultural background.

This trip with Dowen College will be a once in a lifetime unforgettable experience that would help broaden their understanding of the world. It was organized to bring to reality all the things they have seen and heard about New York and the United States. Also, to bring alive the dreams of some of the kids who know nothing about New York aside whatever comes from the TV and social media.

On arrival to the City, after being driven to their hotels through the busy and beautiful street of Manhattan, and getting a well-deserved rest.

They used the first day to go shopping on Fifth Avenue and rode the New York Metro for the first time, This was definitely the best way to start off the tour. “Richmond James of Dowen College spoke with Mr Steven Olalere the Principal Lead for LOT, he said, I can’t wait to make Delta State as great as New York City.”

On February 26, 2020, the Nigeria Mission House to the United Nations hosted LOT and its guest from Dowen College. The Nigeria Mission House educated the kids on its role in the United Nations and it’s the role to Nigeria citizens abroad.

Mrs. Catherine Imaji Udida of the Permanent Mission Nigeria to the United Nations congratulated Mr Steven Olalere for connecting and syncing travel with education and wished him well onwards.

Vanguard

