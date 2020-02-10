Longjan: Lalong mourns death of Plateau Senator

Kindly Share This Story:

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Senator Ignatius Longjan is dead.

Longjan, a retired career diplomat was the deputy to former Governor Jonah Jang on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP between 2011 to 2015.

He defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC in 2015 and won the Party’s ticket to contest for the senatorial seat.

The Senator who had been battling an undisclosed ailment for some time now died this morning in a hospital in Abuja.

Reacting to his demise, the State Governor, Simon Lalong expressed shock, describing the development as devastating.

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, the Governor said the death of the elder statesman is a huge loss to not only his family, the people of Plateau South Senatorial District, but the entire State because of his immense contributions to the development of the State and the nation.

His words, “We have lost a man of honour and candour who in all his affairs always put the interests of Plateau State first.

His humility and wealth of wisdom were always at display when he weighed on any issue that concerns people. We will surely miss him.”

