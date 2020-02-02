London police shoot man dead after ‘terrorist-related’ attack

Kindly Share This Story:

London police force shot dead a man in Streatham, South London in an incident reported to be terrorist-related.

The London Metropolitan Police said two people were injured in the attack and that it is expecting more updates for further comment.

“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” the London police said.

Police said it did not believe there were other suspects and added the scene has been fully contained., CNN reported.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London said he has been briefed on the situation and already in touch with the Metropolitan Police and local representatives.

“Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life — here in London, we will never let them succeed,” Khan tweeted.

In his reaction to the incident, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson thanked the emergency services in his tweet and also stated; “My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected,”

