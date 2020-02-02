London attacker released from prison in January – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

A man shot dead by police after he stabbed people in south London was released from prison in January, the police said.

Sudesh Amman, 20, was released around a week ago after serving half of his sentence of three years and four months for terror offences.

He was under active police surveillance at the time of the attack on Streatham High Road, which police believe to be an Islamist-related terrorist incident.

Three people were injured but none are in a life-threatening condition.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said the government would announce further plans for “fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences” on Monday.

He said the government had moved quickly to introduce measures strengthening its response to terrorism, including longer prison sentences and more money for police, following the attack at Fishmongers Hall, near London Bridge, in November. (BBC)

