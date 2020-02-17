Localization of Database ll’ Boost FDI – NITDA DG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA , Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, says localization of data in Nigeria will attract more Direct Foreign Investments.

Kashify stated this at the Topping-up Ceremony of Technology Building at the National Headquarters of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recently in Abuja.

He applauded the effort of NIS Boss towards actualization of the project, saying that the Technology Building Database which will serve as a ware-house for data and easy access to information rather than hosting it at the off shore of the country.

‘‘The present administration has been in the pursuit of digitalization of the Immigration services in its operations. And for the goal to be actualized, the first step is to have the infrastructure in place which will aid efforts towards the growth and development of the Nation,’’ he added.

Inuwa stated that NITDA is always ready and elated to collaborate with the NIS towards the achievement that will make the country a safe haven for investment, and bring about Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country.

READ ALSO:

In his address, the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, stated that the technology building, when completed will serve as the warehouse for the various database as well as a command and control center which will be service central hub for vital information sharing with other relevant Agencies within the country.

“In this building, we can see our borders; we can see what is happening in all the borders online, we can see documentations of passengers at point of arrival and departure, the Comptroller General said. “The future is here. All our technology will be connected and will be shared real time with all our security partners and sister security agencies,” he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: