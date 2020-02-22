LMC brokers peace between Kano Pillars and Katsina United

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of it’s resolve to end the long-standing misunderstanding occasioning clashes between supporters of Katsina United and Kano Pillars, the League Management Company LMC, on Thursday brought the two sides together towards working out a truce between regional rivals.

The meeting which was presided over by the Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, Mallam Salihu Abubakar, had in attendance Kano Pillars Chairman, Surajo Yahaya, Chairman Kano Pillars FC supporters club, Bashir Idris Musa, the Assistant Secretary of the club, Abubakar Sani Hassan and the Chairman of Katsina United, Prince Abdulsamad Gbadamasi,

Others are LMC technical officers, Dr. Sunday Obaseki and Gbenga Afolabi and the Legal and Compliance Manager, Kelvin Omuojine.

The meeting addressed the root causes of the clashes between fans of the two northwestern clubs and agreed that certain steps need to be taken to ensure that only friendly rivalry is permitted whenever both teams meet.

The management of both Kano Pillars and Katsina United FC agreed afterwards to work together and strengthen good working relationship, continuous fans sensitization and education for the supporters of both clubs

The LMC has also put in place measures to ensure that interactive sessions between both clubs continue so as to forestall any form of violence and hooliganism in matches involving the teams.

Pic: from right.. Assistant Secretary of Kano Pillars, Abubakar Sani Hassan, Pillars Chairman, Surajo Yahaya, LMC COO, Salihu Abubakar, Katsina United Chairman, Prince Abdulsamad Gbadamasi and Chairman of Kano Pillars FC supporters club, Bashir Idris Musa

